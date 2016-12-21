Cheap feedstock trumps cheap labor 6 hours from now
Cheap feedstock trumps cheap labor, according to comments from Rob Tully, venture executive for Gulf Coast Growth Ventures for ExxonMobil Chemical Company, when he spoke at the Victoria Economic Development Corporation's annual membership meeting in November. Tully gave a great presentation that explains in part why there seems to be a resurgence of interest in the Gulf Coast region by the petrochemical industry.
