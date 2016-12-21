Boehringer Ingelheim's North American headquarters located in Ridgefield, CT.
Boehringer Ingelheim once again received a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index and has been named a Best Place to Work for LGBT Equality, the Ridgefield-based company announced. The index is administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and reports on policies related to workplace equality for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender employees.
