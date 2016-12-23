BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Ashland Inc.
BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 124,443 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec 12
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov 27
|Honestly
|13
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|BechtS Treason
|15
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re...
|Aug '16
|susanpaerl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC