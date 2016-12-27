Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Stake Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals Inc. by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.
