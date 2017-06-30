Woolies refuses to stock Coke's new sugar-free drink

Coca-Cola launched the product last month as an eventual replacement for Coke Zero, but it won't be on Woolworths' shelves for now with a company spokesman telling The Australian Financial Review that customers already have enough options to choose from. "Our customers looking for a no-sugar or low-sugar cola option have ample choice already in the category across a range of different pack sizes and formats."

