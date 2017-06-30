Woolies refuses to stock Coke's new s...

Woolies refuses to stock Coke's new sugar-free drink

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Illawarra Mercury

Coca-Cola launched the product last month as an eventual replacement for Coke Zero, but it won't be on Woolworths' shelves for now with a company spokesman telling The Australian Financial Review that customers already have enough options to choose from. "Our customers looking for a no-sugar or low-sugar cola option have ample choice already in the category across a range of different pack sizes and formats."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Illawarra Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 8
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... Apr '17 ardith 1
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr '17 andet1987 4
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
News Do Sin Taxes Really Work? Mar '17 DickEly3 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,140 • Total comments across all topics: 282,268,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC