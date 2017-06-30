Steak and wine: A perfect combination

Steak and wine: A perfect combination

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Hamilton's Steak House at the Dusit Thani Bangkok is to hold a series of special wine dinners on July 20 and 21. The dinner, represented by a five-course gourmet menu by the hotel's French executive chef Philippe Keller, is a collaborated culinary affair between the city's well-loved steakhouse and Napa Valley California's renowned winery Robert Mondavi. Set amid a sophisticated and exclusive ambiance of the 50-seat restaurant, the evening starts off with a welcoming glass of the US vineyard's 2014 white zinfandel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hobby Lobby fined $3 million over smuggled Iraq... Thu Hippo Critter 1
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 8
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... Apr '17 ardith 1
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr '17 andet1987 4
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,917 • Total comments across all topics: 282,306,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC