Steak and wine: A perfect combination
Hamilton's Steak House at the Dusit Thani Bangkok is to hold a series of special wine dinners on July 20 and 21. The dinner, represented by a five-course gourmet menu by the hotel's French executive chef Philippe Keller, is a collaborated culinary affair between the city's well-loved steakhouse and Napa Valley California's renowned winery Robert Mondavi. Set amid a sophisticated and exclusive ambiance of the 50-seat restaurant, the evening starts off with a welcoming glass of the US vineyard's 2014 white zinfandel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hobby Lobby fined $3 million over smuggled Iraq...
|Thu
|Hippo Critter
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|8
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|Apr '17
|ardith
|1
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|4
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC