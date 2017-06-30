Steak and wine: A perfect combination

Hamilton's Steak House at the Dusit Thani Bangkok is to hold a series of special wine dinners on July 20 and 21. The dinner, represented by a five-course gourmet menu by the hotel's French executive chef Philippe Keller, is a collaborated culinary affair between the city's well-loved steakhouse and Napa Valley California's renowned winery Robert Mondavi. Set amid a sophisticated and exclusive ambiance of the 50-seat restaurant, the evening starts off with a welcoming glass of the US vineyard's 2014 white zinfandel.

