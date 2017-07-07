Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ...

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.76 Million Stake in Constellation Brands Inc

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 17,018 shares of the company's stock after selling 133 shares during the period.

