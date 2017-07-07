Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.76 Million Stake in Constellation Brands Inc
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 17,018 shares of the company's stock after selling 133 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hobby Lobby fined $3 million over smuggled Iraq...
|Thu
|Hippo Critter
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|8
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|Apr '17
|ardith
|1
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|4
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC