Retailer fined $3M over smuggled Iraq...

Retailer fined $3M over smuggled Iraqi artifacts

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News Times

Hobby Lobby Stores has agreed to pay a $3 million federal fine and forfeit thousands of ancient Iraqi artifacts smuggled from the Middle East that the government alleges were intentionally mislabeled, federal prosecutors said. Prosecutors filed a civil complaint in New York on Wednesday in which Oklahoma City-based Hobby Lobby consented to the fine and forfeiture of thousands of tablets and bricks written in cuneiform, one of the earliest systems of writing, as well as other artifacts that prosecutors say were shipped without proper documentation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hobby Lobby fined $3 million over smuggled Iraq... 8 hr Hippo Critter 1
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 8
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... Apr '17 ardith 1
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr '17 andet1987 4
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,695 • Total comments across all topics: 282,285,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC