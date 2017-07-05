Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) CEO James M....

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) CEO James M. Whitehurst Sells 12,000 Shares

21 hrs ago

Red Hat, Inc. CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $1,148,400.00.

Chicago, IL

