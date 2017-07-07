Q2 2017 Earnings Estimate for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC Issued By Jefferies Group

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC - Equities researchers at Jefferies Group raised their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67.

