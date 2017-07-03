Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) and Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE) Financial Su...
Coca-Cola European Partners PLC and Monster Beverage Corporation are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitabiliy, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends. 31.5% of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC shares are held by institutional investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|8
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|Apr '17
|ardith
|1
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|4
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Do Sin Taxes Really Work?
|Mar '17
|DickEly3
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC