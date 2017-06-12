DWWA judge profile: Robbie Toothill

DWWA judge profile: Robbie Toothill

Having graduated from the University of Cambridge in June 2013, Robbie Toothill worked in Majestic Wine stores in the South East for 9 months, before joining Lay & Wheeler in August 2014, looking after Marketing and Merchandising. He took on Buying responsibility for Lay & Wheeler last November.

