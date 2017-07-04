Contrasting Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de...

Contrasting Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V.

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Reed's and Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. are both non-cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitabiliy, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 8
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... Apr '17 ardith 1
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr '17 andet1987 4
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
News Do Sin Taxes Really Work? Mar '17 DickEly3 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,408 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC