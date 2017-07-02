Comparing Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) & Coca ...
Comparing Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. & Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. and Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitabiliy, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership. 7.0% of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. shares are owned by institutional investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|8
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|Apr '17
|ardith
|1
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|4
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Do Sin Taxes Really Work?
|Mar '17
|DickEly3
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC