Coca-Cola Beverages Africa buys Equator Bottlers in Kenya
South Africa-headquartered Coca-Cola Beverages Africa announced on Thursday that it has concluded negotiations to acquire Equator Bottlers, the third largest Coca-Cola bottler in Kenya, for an undisclosed amount of money. Equator Bottlers Limited is now owned by CCBA via wholly-owned subsidiary Coca-Cola Sabco East Africa Limited , with effect from 1 July 2017.
