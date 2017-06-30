Coca-Cola Beverages Africa buys Equat...

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa buys Equator Bottlers in Kenya

South Africa-headquartered Coca-Cola Beverages Africa announced on Thursday that it has concluded negotiations to acquire Equator Bottlers, the third largest Coca-Cola bottler in Kenya, for an undisclosed amount of money. Equator Bottlers Limited is now owned by CCBA via wholly-owned subsidiary Coca-Cola Sabco East Africa Limited , with effect from 1 July 2017.

