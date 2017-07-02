BlackRock Inc. Acquires 10,409,488 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company
BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company by 3,905.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,676,010 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,409,488 shares during the period.
