Beverage industry working to stop fee...

Beverage industry working to stop fees in any budget deal

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

One group is stepping up efforts to make sure some ideas floated during Connecticut's regular legislative session don't find their way into a yet-to-be-reached two-year budget agreement. A coalition calling itself "Keep CT Affordable" is an initiative partly funded by the American Beverage Association .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hobby Lobby fined $3 million over smuggled Iraq... 17 hr Hippo Critter 1
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 8
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... Apr '17 ardith 1
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr '17 andet1987 4
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,066 • Total comments across all topics: 282,294,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC