Zima, the clear beverage of youthful regret, is back

15 hrs ago

Chalk up another victory for pointless '90s nostalgia: MillerCoors is bringing Zima back to stores for a limited time. The clear, sticky-sweet, chemically citrusy malt beverage - sold under slogans such as "Zomething Different" - was beloved at high school and underage college parties, where it was often adulterated with Jolly Ranchers just to make it palatable.

