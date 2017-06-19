Women CEOs earned more last year, but...

Women CEOs earned more last year, but few were in top job

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The 10 highest-paid women CEOs in 2016, according to a study carried out by executive data firm Equilar and The Associated Press, were : International Business Machines Corp.'s Virginia Rometty, who earned $32.3 million; Marissa Mayer, former head of Yahoo; PepsiCo's Indra Nooyi; General Motors's Mary Barra; and General Dynamics' Phebe Novakovic. : Marillyn Hewson with Lockheed Martin; Irene Rosenfeld with Mondelez International; Lynn Good with Duke Energy; Heather Bresch with Mylan; and Susan Cameron with Reynolds American.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 8
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... Apr '17 ardith 1
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr '17 andet1987 4
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
News Do Sin Taxes Really Work? Mar '17 DickEly3 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,517 • Total comments across all topics: 282,012,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC