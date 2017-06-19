Women CEOs earned more last year, but few were in top job

The 10 highest-paid women CEOs in 2016, according to a study carried out by executive data firm Equilar and The Associated Press, were : International Business Machines Corp.'s Virginia Rometty, who earned $32.3 million; Marissa Mayer, former head of Yahoo; PepsiCo's Indra Nooyi; General Motors's Mary Barra; and General Dynamics' Phebe Novakovic. : Marillyn Hewson with Lockheed Martin; Irene Rosenfeld with Mondelez International; Lynn Good with Duke Energy; Heather Bresch with Mylan; and Susan Cameron with Reynolds American.

