Why Monster Beverage Corporation Stock Rose 11% Last Month

According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence , the stock climbed 11% in May. As the chart below shows, the stock got a boost on the earnings report at the beginning of the month followed by a surge in the second half of May as well. Monster topped estimates in the report as revenue in the period increased 9.1% to $742.1 million, ahead of expectations at $741.4 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.