What We Can Learn from Coca-Cola Sale...

What We Can Learn from Coca-Cola Sales Bump

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Package Printing

Rather than use novelty techniques to catch a consumer's eye, appeal to their interests and you may end up developing a deeper relationship with them. Coca-Cola has a proclivity for releasing unique packaging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Package Printing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 8
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... Apr '17 ardith 1
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr '17 andet1987 4
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
News Do Sin Taxes Really Work? Mar '17 DickEly3 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,132 • Total comments across all topics: 281,485,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC