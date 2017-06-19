What Does Warren Buffett Have To Do With The Amazon-Whole Foods Merger?
Does billionaire investor Warren Buffett have reason to be concerned with Amazon.com, Inc. 's proposed acquisition of grocery chain Whole Foods Market, Inc. ? Given his large stakes in various companies across the food sector, he might. Buffett's fund Berkshire Hathaway Inc. holds stakes in some of the most iconic brands found in grocery stores, CNBC reported.
