Wall Street hits record highs on strong technology, health stocks

U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow hitting record highs with growth sectors such as technology in favor again as investors appeared to regain confidence in the economy after upbeat comments from Federal Reserve officials. Nasdaq's biotechnology index rose 2.5 percent in its biggest one-day gain since February while the S&P's healthcare index had a record-high close.

