View Press Release

Coca-Cola and partners now working in seven African countries, improving availability and access to life-saving medicines and medical supplies )--Today at the European Development Days, The Coca-Cola Company and its Foundations, in partnership with The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, announced the latest expansion of "Project Last Mile" with innovative programs to strengthen local health systems in Liberia and Swaziland.
