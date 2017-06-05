View Press Release

Coca-Cola and partners now working in seven African countries, improving availability and access to life-saving medicines and medical supplies )--Today at the European Development Days, The Coca-Cola Company and its Foundations, in partnership with The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, announced the latest expansion of "Project Last Mile" with innovative programs to strengthen local health systems in Liberia and Swaziland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.