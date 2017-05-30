Veeva Systems: Cramer's Top Takeaways

Veeva Systems: Cramer's Top Takeaways

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TheStreet.com

In an "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Peter Gassner, founder and CEO of Veeva Systems , the cloud software provider serving the biotech and life sciences industries. Veeva just posted a four-cents-a-share earnings beat and has seen its shares rise 60% so far this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 8
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... Apr '17 ardith 1
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr '17 andet1987 4
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
News Do Sin Taxes Really Work? Mar '17 DickEly3 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,132 • Total comments across all topics: 281,485,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC