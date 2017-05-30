Vapor-Distilled Flavored Waters - The...

Vapor-Distilled Flavored Waters - The Glaceau Smartwater Sparkling...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trend Hunter Magazine

The Glaceau Smartwater flavored sparkling water beverages come as the latest creation from the Coca-Cola brand that offers consumers a refreshing, healthy way to enjoy a bottled drink. Coming in three flavor options including Lemon, Green Apple and Berry & Kiwi, the Glaceau Smartwater sparkling water drinks are completely free of sugar, sweeteners and calories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend Hunter Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 8
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... Apr '17 ardith 1
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr '17 andet1987 4
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
News Do Sin Taxes Really Work? Mar '17 DickEly3 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,132 • Total comments across all topics: 281,485,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC