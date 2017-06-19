U.S. Tim Hortons Franchisees Form Alliance to Tackle Mismanagement Under RBI Ownership
Called the Great White North Franchisee Association USA , the alliance was launched to provide a united voice for Tim Hortons franchisees in the U.S. who are concerned about the increasing mismanagement of Tim Hortons franchise operations by The TDL Group Corp. and its parent company, Restaurant Brands International . The association is represented by Robert Zarco and Robert M. Einhorn of Zarco Einhorn Salkowski & Brito P.A. and both GWNFA and GWNFA USA are being advised by Terrence Connoy.
