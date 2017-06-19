Two sides to sugary-beverage tax debate

Two sides to sugary-beverage tax debate

If Massachusetts lawmakers create a tax on sugary drinks, Polar Beverages' $ 10 million investment in a new can line and water treatment system might become unnecessary. "It would be stranded investments," Polar executive Christopher Crowley told the News Service after a hearing Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

