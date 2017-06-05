Trump to launch new 'American Idea' budget hotel chain with 'patriotic' theme

The Trump Organization is set to launch a budget-minded "three-star hotel chain with a patriotic flair, echoing President Trump's campaign slogan about putting America first and reflecting the organization's promise to enter into new deals only in the United States," the New York Times reports : The intention is to differentiate the chain, called American Idea, by featuring artifacts of American culture in the hotels, such as an old Coca-Cola machine in the lobby or American-made sundries in the rooms.

