The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Bought by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Co by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,424 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

