Susquehanna still cautious on Constellations Brands

Susuehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic is still cautious on Neutral-rated Constellation Brands due to political risks and the current EBITDA multiple the stock trade at. "We are lowering our December '17 price target to $162 from $171 due to a slight drop on the average sector multiple and lingering concerns ," writes Zuanic.

Chicago, IL

