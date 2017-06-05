Sugar Standoff: U.S. & Mexico Race To...

Sugar Standoff: U.S. & Mexico Race To Ink Deal On Exports To Head Off Higher Prices

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Benzinga

The United States and Mexico must reach an agreement Monday on how to structure Mexican sugar exports to the U.S. or the Department of Commerce will begin antidumping and countervailing duties that could top a combined 80 percent, Height Securities reports. If no deal is reached, Mexico will likely retaliate against U.S. high fructose corn syrup and other sweetener exports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 8
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... Apr '17 ardith 1
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr '17 andet1987 4
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
News Do Sin Taxes Really Work? Mar '17 DickEly3 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,478 • Total comments across all topics: 281,568,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC