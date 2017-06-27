Watch Giacomo Ciminello work behind the bar at Sundry and Vice and you'll realize he's not crafting your typical ice cream float or shake. 'Scoopologist' crafts Sundry and Vice's boozy floats Watch Giacomo Ciminello work behind the bar at Sundry and Vice and you'll realize he's not crafting your typical ice cream float or shake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.