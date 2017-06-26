Sazerac highlights Tuaca's provenance...

Sazerac highlights Tuaca's provenance with global pack revamp

Sazaerac Co has followed up the recent repositioning of Southern Comfort with a global packaging update for its other recently-purchased spirits brand, Italy's Tuaca. The company, which acquired the pair from Brown-Forman for US$544m last year , confirmed today that Tuaca will benefit from a pack refresh that "celebrates its authenticity and heritage".

