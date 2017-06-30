Ruby Tuesday, Inc. Announces Date for 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Ruby Tuesday, Inc. today announced that, in light of the ongoing strategic review process, the 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders has been scheduled to be held on December 6, 2017. If a shareholder of the Company intends to nominate a person for election to the Board or to propose other business for consideration at the Annual Meeting, notice must be delivered to the Company by September 7, 2017.
