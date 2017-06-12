Prepare For Success In The Beverage Industry By Registering Your Marks
In light of continued growth in the wine and brewing industries, a business owner working hard to succeed is wise to protect what may become its most valuable assets the company name and brand. Much thought, time, and money is often spent to develop a creative marketing plan including marks and logos that will stand out among the ever-growing competition.
