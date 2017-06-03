PH, Mexico improve bilateral trade and investment relations
Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III has discussed anew ways to further heighten cooperation on trade and investments between the Philippines and Mexico in his recent meeting with Mexican Ambassador to Manila Julio Camarena VillaseA or. The meeting focused on Mexico's concerns regarding the pending concurrence by the Philippine Senate with the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation, which also includes an exchange of information on tax matters between the two countries to combat tax evasion.
