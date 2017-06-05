PepsiCo Eyes Acquiring Vita Coco

Amid falling sales and rising demand for guilt-free products, PepsiCo is in talks to acquire the global leader of coconut water brand Vita Coco. The company has offered less than $1 billion for the purchase of Vita Coco.

