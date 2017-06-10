NYC CEOs support Paris but don't plan to dump Trump
After president Donald trump said June 1 that he would quit the Paris climate agreement, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein took to Twitter for the first time to slam the decision. Yet most New York CEOs were stone-cold silent.
