Non-Alcoholic Beverages Industry Set for Rapid Growth and Expected to ...

Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market - by Type , Packaging , Distribution Channel and Region - Forecast to 2023 Major Key Players are PepsiCo , Fuze Beverage , Coca-Cola , Nestle , Nestle , Kraft Foods " PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 16, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research Report on the Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market has been estimated to grow over 5.5% post 2023. Non-alcoholic drinks refer to beverages, which have less than 0.5% alcoholic content by volume, non-alcoholic beer and wine fall under this category.

