Naked Wines sales grow but parent Majestic Wine drops into the red

Majestic Wine has insisted it is "past the tipping point" with its recovery plan despite swinging to a full-year loss. The retailer, which is the parent company of Norwich-based Naked Wines, posted pre-tax losses of A 1.5m for the year to April 3 against profits of A 4.7m the previous year, while underlying profits tumbled 29% to A 12.9m on surging costs from the overhaul.

