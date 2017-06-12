Naked Wines sales grow but parent Maj...

Naked Wines sales grow but parent Majestic Wine drops into the red

Majestic Wine has insisted it is "past the tipping point" with its recovery plan despite swinging to a full-year loss. The retailer, which is the parent company of Norwich-based Naked Wines, posted pre-tax losses of A 1.5m for the year to April 3 against profits of A 4.7m the previous year, while underlying profits tumbled 29% to A 12.9m on surging costs from the overhaul.

