Musk to quit Trump advisory councils after Paris accord decision

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co CEO Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw from the Paris climate accord. Trump decided to pull the United States from the landmark 2015 global agreement designed to fight climate change despite entreaties from U.S. allies and corporate leaders in an action that fulfilled a major campaign pledge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.