Musk to quit Trump advisory councils after Paris accord decision
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co CEO Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw from the Paris climate accord. Trump decided to pull the United States from the landmark 2015 global agreement designed to fight climate change despite entreaties from U.S. allies and corporate leaders in an action that fulfilled a major campaign pledge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|8
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|Apr '17
|ardith
|1
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|4
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Do Sin Taxes Really Work?
|Mar '17
|DickEly3
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC