Miller Brewing toasts the city with a "Cheers to Milwaukee" surprise concert
For more than 160 years, Miller Brewing has helped supply Milwaukeeans with gallons upon gallons of tasty suds and yet today, they're the ones saying thank you. Good deal! This morning, Miller Brewing and The Pabst Theater Group announced a special free surprise concert hosted at the Riverside Theater at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 9. All those in attendance will also receive a free admission ticket to Summerfest.
