Mallya: Diageo had "complete knowledge" of diverted funds

VJ Mallya, the former head of India's United Spirits , who is fighting extradition proceedings from the UK, has alleged that Diageo had "complete knowledge" of the cash diverted from India's biggest drinks company to prop up his ailing empire, notably Kingfisher Airlines, which collapsed into bankruptcy in 2012. The allegation is contained in a detailed report in the Wall Street Journal on Diageo's 2013 takeover of USL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.