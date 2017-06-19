Lawmakers pushing legislation to relieve craft beverage industry of tax burdens
Senators in Washington are looking to relieve craft beverage companies. There is widespread support on Capitol Hill for legislation that would provide tax relief for local breweries, wineries and distilleries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|8
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|Apr '17
|ardith
|1
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|4
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Do Sin Taxes Really Work?
|Mar '17
|DickEly3
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC