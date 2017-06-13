Keurig Green Mountain Shares Progress...

Keurig Green Mountain Shares Progress on Sustainability Commitments

Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. , a leader in specialty coffee and innovative single serve brewing systems, launched its twelfth annual Sustainability Report. The report's theme of "Brewing Transformation" showcases Keurig's efforts in local communities and across the globe in three main focus areas: environmental responsibility, strong supply chains, and thriving people and communities.

