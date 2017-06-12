June specials on tap at Taco Mac
The restaurant guest pre-purchases a beer and fills out a thank you card that is displayed in the restaurant indicating to vets that there are beers available for redemption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|8
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|Apr '17
|ardith
|1
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|4
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Do Sin Taxes Really Work?
|Mar '17
|DickEly3
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC