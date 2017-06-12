Indian-American CEOs welcome Donald Trump's apprenticeship programme

Indian-American CEOs Indra Nooyi of Pepsico and Ajay Banga of Mastercard along with India's IT major Wipro on Saturday joined scores of US companies in welcoming President Donald Trump's ambitious apprenticeship programme aimed at developing job-related skills among the workforce. WASHINGTON: Indian-American CEOs Indra Nooyi of Pepsico and Ajay Banga of Mastercard along with India's IT major Wipro on Saturday joined scores of US companies in welcoming President Donald Trump 's ambitious apprenticeship programme aimed at developing job-related skills among the workforce.

