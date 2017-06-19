IBT Local 170 members ratify Quality ...

IBT Local 170 members ratify Quality Beverage contract

WASHINGTON, D.C. - This weekend, Local 170 member employees at Quality Beverage in Taunton, Mass., overwhelming ratified the company's latest offer. The 55 members in the unit had been on strike against the Anheuser-Busch distributor for the past 23 days.

