How about a little solidarity with the future?

Friday's Daily Action was to call various CEO's who are participating in some of President Trump's advisory boards, asking them to follow the example of Bob Iger of Disney and get the hell out of there in protest of his climate destroying choices. I was happy to afflict a confused PepsiCo customer service rep about Chairwoman Indra Nooyi's cozing up to the Cheato.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Happening-here?.